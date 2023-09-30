Cyclists say they are worried about being cut out of local decision making after Labour scrapped the city’s active travel forum without telling them for months.

The forum was previously one of several groups consulted on highways projects, such as changes to the layout of Valley Gardens and Madeira Drive.

But in September, a meeting of the city’s wider transport partnership was told it had been disbanded in May – even though its members were not aware of this.

Other forums for bus users and taxi drivers have been kept. Since May, Labour has announced several schemes including cycle lanes are being paused for review but cycling groups have not heard anything more.

The former vice chair of AITC, Becky Reynolds of Bricycles, said: “Neither I nor the members of the AITF were informed directly that the meeting had been abolished. I view this as very poor process.

“We all gave up our time to assist the council. The AITF provided a means of sharing perspectives and for issues to be notified directly to a responsible councillor. Our local knowledge also helps to improve travel and transport proposals.

“If the work of the AITF is to be included in the transport partnership, we’ll need more meeting time. It is urgent to pick up the momentum on schemes to provide better, safer infrastructure.

“Several much-needed schemes have been “paused” e.g. the A23 where people are at daily risk from outdated road design and potholed roads.”

Schemes which have been paused include a new cycle lane from Fourth Avenue to Hove Lagoon and the final phase of Valley Gardens, which includes a new cycle lane from Edward Street to the seafront.

This week, it was announced only half of a new cycle lane north of Preston Circus may go ahead because of “affordability”.

Councillor Trevor Muten said: “I consider the existing and long standing transport partnership the best place for all views to be expressed by key transport bodies and representative organisations, on transport schemes.

“There were four representatives at the September meeting who were pushing for the reinstatement of the active and inclusive travel forum. As chair, I set out the reasons why we will not be doing so.

“As a new Labour administration, we have increased membership of the transport partnership and will invite more stakeholders to ensure the breadth of views are well represented.

“There will be much wider proactive consultation with stakeholders on new transport schemes and initiatives as they progress, as standard.

“We will also consider holding working groups on specific schemes, should additional feedback on the detailed technical aspects of schemes be helpful. We will keep this under review.

“We are committed to being a listening council. If any group represented does not feel that their voice is being heard, I encourage them to get in touch with me directly.”