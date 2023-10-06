One of Brighton’s main roads is set to remain closed into the weekend as forensic work continues at the scene of a teenager’s death.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering the 17-year-old, who died after being stabbed in Queens Road yesterday afternoon.

The suspect is still in custody.

Sussex Police said this morning the road is likely to remain closed into the weekend. It said it is working with its partners to limit disruption.

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme said: “The investigation into last night’s tragic events is moving at pace and we are working hard to gather all available evidence.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and if you have any concerns please do not hesitate to speak to an officer.

“Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Ash.”