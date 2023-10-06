A schoolboy was taken to hospital after a hit and run in Rottingdean High Street earlier this week.

The boy, 13, from Saltdean was injured after being hit by the car just after 4pm on Wednesday (4 October).

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the collision after the driver left the area.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at Rottingdean High Street shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, October 4.

“The pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy from Saltdean, was injured in the collision and was taken to hospital.

“The driver of the vehicle left the area.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, by calling 101, or email: collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote serial 1046 of 04/10.”