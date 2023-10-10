Sussex Police have published more security camera pictures of people they want to speak to as they investigate an allegation of rape on Brighton beach.

This afternoon (Tuesday 10 October) the force said: “Police are looking to identify several key witnesses who may be able to help with an ongoing rape investigation in Brighton.

“These four individuals were pictured on the beach between 5.40am and 6am on the morning of Sunday 10 September.

“The person pictured in the distance on the beach is believed to be a metal detectorist, seen walking along the seafront around the same time. We believe this person may be able to help.

“If you recognise any of these people, or were around this area of the beach around a similar time, please come forward via the Sussex Police website or 101, quoting Operation Carpenter.

“We believe they may be able to provide information after a woman in her forties reported being raped near King’s Road Arches between 2am and 5.30am.

“She is being supported by specialist officers.

“Detectives are also looking to identify a man captured on CCTV at Brighton Railway Station, getting on a train to London Bridge shortly after the attack.”

To read previous stories about this case, click here, here and here.

A 36-year-old man, Ali Mozaffari, of Golders Green Road, in Barnet, has already been charged with rape in connection with the incident and remanded in custody.

Mozaffari appeared before Judge Jeremy Gold at Hove Crown Court today and pleaded not guilty to rape.

He is due to face trial by jury on Monday 26 February. The trial is expected to last a week.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: “We are continuing to work tirelessly to find those responsible for this appalling crime and secure the justice the victim so deserves.

“Our hope is that these images jog the memories of anyone around the beach at that time.

“Are you one of this group pictured at the beach? Were you along the seafront with a metal detector? We want to speak to you.

“Please get in touch with us as soon as possible online or via 101, quoting Operation Carpenter.”