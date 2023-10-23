A Chinese takeaway in Rottingdean has been ordered to stop letting people sleep on the ground floor by the fire service after an inspection.

Li’s Sizzling House in Nevill Road was served with prohibition notice after East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service found it had “inadequate protection of the means of escape” and “inadequate fire detection and means of raising the alarm”.

A staff member at Li’s Sizzling House said that after the notice was served in July, remediations have now been made.

The prohibition notice directs the owners, saying: “No person to sleep on the ground floor of the property until the matters specified above have been remedied.”

The staff member told Brighton and Hove News: “We have done the improvements and they are happy.

“No one was living there, staff took breaks there but they do not anymore because of the fire brigade.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was unable to comment for legal reasons.