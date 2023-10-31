A Brighton man who had a devastating stroke after heading a football is backing a campaign to raise awareness that anyone can have a stroke at any age.

Tom Hooper was just 32 when an injury in a kickabout in Preston Park left him with devastating physical and emotional difficulties which mean he can no longer work.

These include right-sided weakness in his arm and leg, which make walking difficult, and aphasia – a speech and language condition which makes communication difficult but does not affect people’s intellect.

He’s sharing his story as research by the Stroke Association to mark World Stroke Day on Sunday (29 October) revealed that more than half of British adults thought that strokes did not affect young people – yet one in four happens someone of working age.

Mr Hooper was playing football in August last year when the incident that changed his life in an instant happened although his stroke was not diagnosed until 10 days later.

He said: “I was playing seven-a-side football with friends at Preston Park. Anyone can turn up and play.

“The ball got passed into a centre midfielder who went to shoot towards the goal. I headed the ball to clear it but boom! The ball had been pumped up hard.

“I couldn’t remember anyone’s name. All I could say was left and right, yes and no. I sat down. I tried to get words but nothing would come out.”

Mr Hooper was unable to use his phone to message anyone but somehow managed to make his way to his mum Carol’s home near by.

He said: “I went down to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for the first time. They sent me home. They told me to read up on what I should do. Rest up.

“I went back again the day after. I didn’t feel well at all. I knew that something was wrong. I drove myself in. I don’t know how I did it.

“They sent me for a scan and nothing showed up. I said, ‘I think you need to put me in care.’ They sent me back home again.

“I was living at my mum’s to chill out. A week later I went to bed, woke up and the right side of my body, right hand, right leg was numb. I couldn’t call anyone. I got out of bed and went to walk and fell over.”

Mr Hooper’s mum called 999 and he was taken to the Royal Sussex County where a stroke was diagnosed. After six weeks of treatment there, he had a further two months of rehab at the Princess Royal Hospital, in Haywards Heath.

Initially, Mr Hooper was unable to speak at all. His speech started to return after two days and he had speech and language therapy (SLT) three times a week in the Princess Royal.

Now he faces weekly bills of £380 for SLT and physio which his family are having to fund privately.

Mr Hooper, who had previously worked as a strength and conditioning coach at Cardinal Newman School, remains upbeat despite his difficulties and wants to raise awareness of stroke.

He said: “It’s affected my social life massively. I don’t go out at night. I’m missing out on sport and the countryside. No car.

“Work again in the future? I don’t know. People say you could sit and do customer service but I can’t because of my speech. Aphasia has limited my words.

“The right side of my body is weak. I can grip something but I can’t let go. I can type and move the mouse with my left hand.

“I can walk within my house. I can walk upstairs but I have to have a rail on my left side. I use a stick when walking and have foot drop.”

Mr Hooper has been supported by the Stroke Association’s stroke recovery service. He said: “I speak to Marie every week. It’s nice to talk to someone who understands. It means a lot. I speak and she listens.”

The Stroke Association is aiming to raise awareness of the support that it provides for stroke survivors of any age to help rebuild lives and support stroke survivors to achieve their life goals.

Nick O’Donohue, the charity’s associate director for the south east, said: “Our research highlights that people still think stroke is a condition that only affects older people.

“It’s crucial that we challenge this misconception and make people aware that stroke affects young adults too.

“After a stroke, life changes in a flash. Two thirds of people who survive a stroke find themselves living with a disability.

“As a result, young stroke survivors are having important milestones and their planned futures stolen from them while they have to learn to adapt to their new life affected by stroke.”

To find out more about the support that is available, visit stroke.org.uk/worldstrokeday.