SKINDRED + BLACKGOLD + SAINT AGNES – CHALK, BRIGHTON 27.10.23

Skindred stopped off in Brighton as part of their really rather mega tour to promote their ‘Smile’ album. I’ve only seen them once before, at last year’s Download Festival, so I was made up to have the opportunity to see them again. First though, we have not just one, but two support acts to enjoy. Skindred is clearly a very hot ticket in Brighton, as the place is rammed before the first band takes the stage.

The show opens with Saint Agnes, who are from East London and comprise Kitty A Austen (vocals and guitar, and probably not a descendent of Jane), Jon James Tufnell (guitar and vocals, and probably not a relation of Spinal Tap’s Nigel), Andy Head (drums) and a bassist. I’d seen them at the Bad Pond Festival at Brighton Concorde 2 last year, and was pretty impressed with them then.

They’re as good as I remember them tonight, although in the opening song ‘At War With Myself’, Kitty’s vocals are so low in the mix as to be virtually inaudible. Luckily the sound engineer doesn’t have cloth ears, and this situation is quickly rectified. Guitarist Jon has a pedal that makes his guitar sound like a power drill. I’m assuming that’s intentional. There’s very little on the backing track, which I very much approve of. There’s some occasional synth chords, and at one point some satanic sounding chanting, unless that’s in my head…..

For the third song ‘Animal’, Kitty straps on a Gibson Les Paul. This obviously sends her enthusiasm into overdrive, as she manages to knock over her mic stand with her guitar, and ends up with the mic lead draped over her guitar neck. Mic and lead soon end up on the stage, but the mic stand is knackered and a replacement has to be found. Kitty ends up in the pit at one point, communing with the audience. This is a pretty powerful performance, and is over far too quickly. In case anyone should be under the illusion that being in a rock band is glamorous, Saint Agnes shift their own gear at the end of their set.

Saint Agnes setlist:

‘At War With Myself’

‘I Mean Nothing To You’

‘Animal’

‘Bloodsuckers’

‘This Is Not The End’

‘Outsider’

‘Middle Finger’

www.wearesaintagnes.com

Next up is the rather mysterious Blackgold. They come from London, but apart from that there is very little information about them other than that their frontman is called Spookz. Apparently that’s the way that they like it. I’ve seen them described as being nu-metal, but I would prefer to describe them as rap metal. I’m afraid that for me nu-metal is a term forever associated with the execrable Limp Bizkit. Apparently Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst likes Blackgold. We all have our problems. I’m sure that Blackgold will survive this unfortunate claim to fandom.

Blackgold show not one iota of flesh. Additionally they wear masks, which makes them look a bit sinister. Still, at least if they become utterly massive they won’t be hassled in the street. They have a guy on turntables scratching. It’s quite a while since I’ve seen that done on stage. However, it’s easy to forget what an art that is. They’re an arresting live band, and they have the audience in their hands from the beginning. Skoolz instructs us to get our hands in the air “even if you gotta drink”. Most people comply, and to my great surprise (and relief) I don’t get drenched in lager. They announce that they’re going to do “some old skool sh*t”, which basically means Spookz and the scratcher singing to a backing track. They lose me a bit here. It’s okay, but does it constitute live music? Discuss.

Thankfully the band soon returned and they cover ‘I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That’ by Cypress Hill. Again, it’s another set that’s too short. I’d certainly be up for seeing Blackgold again. Seemingly they have no further dates planned at present. Or maybe they’re just keeping them secret……

Blackgold probable setlist:

‘It’s Art’

‘Sound Of The Underground’

‘Sorry’

‘Rhythm’

‘On Another Level’

‘Freak’

‘I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That’

‘Boogeyman’

linktr.ee/blackgoldband

Finally, it’s time for the main event…Skindred! There is a palpable feeling of excitement at Chalk. The crowd is quite varied, but it is definitely very partisan. From the very beginning everybody seems to know all of the lyrics to all of the songs, at least they do where I’m standing. I saw Benji Webbe when he was in Dub War in the mid 1990s, before he had dreads! He was a powerful frontman then, and so he remains. The band’s entrance is preceded by AC/DC over the PA. The band take the stage singly, with Benji appearing last. Live he sounds more Welsh than he does on record. Bassist Daniel Pugsley additionally plays synth and syndrums, and guitarist Mikey Demus looks like he could easily be invited to join ZZ Top. Skindred are completed by drummer Arya Goggin.

Everything about this band is live. Benji tells everybody to put their phones away and enjoy the moment, which is very refreshing. Having said that, I continued to make my review notes on the notebook on my phone. Hypocrite? Me??? About half of tonight’s setlist comes from current album ‘Smile’, including opening song ‘Set Fazers’. Meanwhile not quite title track ‘L.O.V.E (Smile Please)’ is probably the poppiest thing that they’ve ever done. The audience tonight is beyond fanatical. There seems to be a great deal of love for this band. They could easily have played a bigger venue had they wanted to. Hats off to them for not doing so. However, having been booked to play a number of relatively small venues in November, they play at Wembley Arena on 15th March next year. Doubtless their fanbase will ensure it’s full.

The set finishes with ‘Gimme That Boom’ from the current album. The band troops off but they’re not gone for long. Again, they take the stage singly for ‘Our Religion’ from ‘Smile’, before being joined by Spookz from Blackgold for an oldie: ‘Warning’ from ‘Union Black’. There aren’t that many bands who can make a gig feel like a real event. Skindred are one of them. Much as I dislike Wembley Arena, I may well be there in March.

Skindred setlist:

‘Set Fazers’

‘Pressure’

‘Rat Race’

‘World’s On Fire’

‘Nelly It’s Hot’

‘That’s My Jam’

‘MT 40’

‘Rude Boy’

‘Ease Up’

‘State Of Emergency’

‘The Appointed’

‘L.O.V.E (Smile Please)’

‘If I Could’

‘Kill The Power’

‘Life That’s Free’

‘Nobody’

‘Gimme That Boom’

(encore)

‘Our Religion’

‘Warning’

skindred.net