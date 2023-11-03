The fire that claimed the life of 42-year-old Louisa Tipping in Hove last month was not the result of a suspicious incident, police said this morning (Friday 3 November).

Firefighters rescued Miss Tipping from her flat in Kingston Close, Hangleton, but paramedics were unable to save her.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a house fire in Hove in which a woman sadly died have concluded there are no suspicious circumstances around the tragic incident.

“Emergency services were called to a fire in Kingston Close shortly after 5am on Tuesday 24 October.

“A 42-year-old woman was treated at the scene by paramedics but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

“Sussex Police carried out a full and thorough investigation alongside the fire service, which has now concluded that there are no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement.

“A file is being prepared for HM Coroner for an inquest to take place in due course.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones as they come to terms with this tragedy.”

Dozens of people left tributes on Brighton and Hove News to Miss Tipping who grew up in Brighton, going to primary school in Whitehawk and then to Stanley Deason.

Her daughter, Elishia Tipping, set up a crowdfunder on gofundme.com, saying: “I am fundraising to carry out my mum’s final wishes after she unexpectedly passed away.

“It’s been a really difficult time for all who shared love towards my precious mum.

“My mum didn’t want a funeral because she never wanted people to be upset about her.

“I know that my mum’s favourite time of the year was Bonfire Night and she wanted her ashes to be put in fireworks and into jewellery so we can always carry her with us wherever we go.

“I’ve realised now how loved she was by so many people from the floods of messages and phone calls I’ve received.

“Anyone who knew her would know how strong she was with a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.

“Donations no matter how big or small will be put towards her last wishes and to help the rest of my family with financial stresses at this time.”

At the time of publication, the crowdfunder had raised more than £2,000.

The damage to Miss Tipping’s flat, above Hangleton Library, in West Way, remains visible.