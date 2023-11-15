Hundreds of pounds have been raised by neighbours after a fire ripped through a home in Coldean.

An investigation was launched last night into the blaze in the roof of the house on Hawkhurst Road, which broke out at about 3pm.

At its height, six fire engineers and the aerial ladder platform were at the scene.

Nobody was injured, but the family who lived there are now temporarily homeless. Brighton and Hove News understands they are currently staying with family outside the city.

A crowdfunding page, set up by Sue and James Savage, said: “Alongside our neighbours in Coldean, we would like to raise some money for a lovely family close to us, after they have had a house fire.

“As a community they would always help us if we needed it so we would all like to help them at this awful time.”

The crowdfunder, which has raised more than £600 at the time of publication, has a £2000 target. To donate, click here.