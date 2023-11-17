A Brighton man is awaiting sentence for two child sex offences which were committed when he was 17.

Callum Thewlis admitted having sex with a 14-year-old girl who became pregnant as a result and had a baby when she was 15.

He also admitted engaging in sexual activity with the girl when she was 13 years old, shortly before her 14th birthday.

But a jury acquitted him of two counts of rape at the end of a four-day trial at Hove Crown Court last week.

Judge Jeremy Gold, the trial judge, told Thewlis, 24, of Moulsecoomb Way, that he would be sentenced on Wednesday 20 December.

Sussex Police said that the charges “followed a report received in 2018 from a teenage girl who reported being raped on two occasions”.

The force said: “She was supported by specialist officers and an investigation was launched.

“Thewlis, who was 17 at the time of the offences, was arrested in February 2018 and, following a thorough investigation, was charged and brought before the court.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16 February 2023, Thewlis pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15.

“He pleaded guilty to two alternative charges of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

“At Lewes Crown Court on Friday 10 November, Thewlis was found not guilty by a jury of both counts of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15.

“He is due to be sentenced at a court to be confirmed on 20 December.”

Philip Bennetts, prosecuting, told the jury that there was no question that Thewlis had had sex with the girl and the only issue was consent.

They had been in touch with each other on the Snapchat online messaging service and met by chance on a bus, after which he repeatedly contacted her.

During their exchanges on social media, Thewlis threatened to commit suicide if she didn’t meet him so she did. She alleged that he had raped her which he denied.

Later, she said that he said sorry for what had happened and asked to see her again, and again he threatened to harm himself if she refused.

They met and she alleged that he raped her again which he again denied.

Thewlis was arrested in February 2018 and interviewed by police.

After his trial, Detective Sergeant Gemma Holley said: “This conviction will rightly see Callum Thewlis face justice for his crimes but his victim must live with their impact for the rest of her life.

“I would like to thank her for reporting to us and supporting the investigation through to its conclusion.

“This result would not have been possible without her bravery and strength.

“If you or someone you know are a victim of sexual offences, please report to police online or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”