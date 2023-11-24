DYI Records have announced the reissue of X-Ray Spex’s 1995 lost classic ‘Conscious Consumer’. The highly sought after album originally received a very limited CD only release in 1995 on Receiver Records in the UK and has been officially unavailable for the past 27 years. Now it has been remastered from the original master tape and will land on vinyl for the first-time ever with unpublished lyrics and original sleeve notes from the iconic vocalist Poly Styrene.

The reissue follows the recently re-release of ‘Germ Free Adolescents’ on day-glo pink vinyl and CD on 29th September via Secret Records, which was put out via Poly Styrene’s estate.

Notable for reuniting Poly Styrene with the original X-Ray Spex saxophonist Lora Logic and bassist Paul Dean, as well as featuring guitar from Crispian Mills and drums from Paul Winterhart (under their respective pseudonyms Red Spectre and Pauli OhAirt) of the band Kula Shaker. ‘Conscious Consumer’ was tragically overlooked due to Poly Styrene being unwell at the time of release, and the album was only released to digital platforms earlier this year following the success of her daughter – Celeste Bell’s – book ‘Dayglo: The Poly Styrene Story’ and award-winning documentary film ‘Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché’.

‘Conscious Consumer’ will be released on ‘Crystal Clear’ vinyl (indie Stores Exclusive), ‘Eco-Mix’ vinyl and CD on 15th December via DYI Records / Cargo Records and will also be available as a Dinked Archive release. This limited-edition release will include an ‘X-Ray Effect’ frosted & blue vinyl, a fold-out poster, with obi-strip & gold foil sticker. The Dinked release is limited to just 500 numbered copies and sold-out in the first day of pre-orders.

In celebration of this 15th December ‘Conscious Consumer’ release, Lora Logic and Paul Dean will be heading to Brighton and will be at Resident in Kensington Gardens for a meet and greet and album signing session. They will be in the popular record shop in North Laine from 6pm. Details on how you can attend are available HERE.

