A developer has submitted plans for a six-storey block of flats on a site where there is already permission for a five-storey block.

Orchard Holdings (Hove) Ltd has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council to build 42 flats over six floors at 65 Orchard Gardens, Hove. The site is currently occupied by Portslade Panelworks.

In April, the company – owned by Alfred Haagman, 63, Jonathan Bennett, 37, and 63-year-old David Lincoln Willis – were granted planning permission for a £14 scheme consisting of 36 flats.

Both schemes include space for two commercial units and 25 parking spaces.

Orchard Holdings said that the council’s “housing delivery action plan” outlined the need for homes at market prices and at affordable prices.

The proposed scheme would provide 21 one-bed flats, 17 two-bedroom flats and four with three bedrooms – a mix that reflected the general demand for homes in the area.

But none of the homes would be “affordable”. A viability study by Nicholas Bignall, of Turner Morum Chartered Surveyors, said if 10 per cent of the flats were affordable, the scheme would make a loss of more than £1 million.

The scheme would have a “residual land value loss” of more than £900,000 even without affordable homes.

Mr Bignall said that Orchard Holdings had offered a “commuted sum” of just over £300,000 towards affordable housing elsewhere in Brighton and Hove.

About 70 people have lodged objections to the plans on the council’s website. One anonymous objector said: “This development of this block is not appropriate on this site immediately adjacent to 1930s homes.”

The objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “This will dramatically increase traffic on an already busy major junction on the Old Shoreham Road (and) Nevill Road, increasing noise and pollution.”

Another objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “The site is not within a tall building area and proximity to the Moda development off Sackville Road does not mean that the council should regard that as an adequate reason to allow a disproportionately high building to be erected.

“If this were to be common practice, it would not be long before any area of the city could be deemed to be sufficiently close to a tall building area to allow high-rise development to take place.”

To see the plans or comment, search for BH2023/02756 on the council’s website.