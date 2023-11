Albion have a chance to go to the top of Group B if they can win in Greece.

Albion are threadbare and have quite a few Under 23’s on the bench but also James Milner.

Igor Julio and Joan Pedro start for the Seagulls.

Simon Adringa and Evan Ferguson look likely to start upfront and Jack Hinshelwood starts in midfield.

Albion will look to avenge a 2-3 home defeat in that memorable first ever European match back in September.