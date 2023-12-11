Officers searching for a young couple with a toddler are pleading with the family to let them know they are safe.

The search for the trio, which on Saturday uncovered a tent and a cot in Queens Park, is continuing but it is now believed they may be staying elsewhere overnight.

Sussex Police said officers had searched “vast areas” across the city with drones and the police helicopter, and have spoken to other police forces and homeless agencies to try and identify them.

A member of the public first reported concern for the group – a young woman, a man in his late teens or early 20s, and a toddler believed to be around 18 months old – on Thursday, 7 December.

Today, police said further information has come to light that suggests the family were frequenting the site in Queens Park and may not have been sleeping there overnight.

But it said the search continues to ensure they are safe and well.

Detective Superintendent Kris Ottery said: “This was understandably a very concerning report and from the moment it came into us, we have treated it incredibly seriously and with the utmost importance.

“Our priority has always been to make sure the two people and toddler are safe and well.

“We’ve had dedicated teams of officers including PCSOs, PCs, sergeants and senior detectives working throughout the weekend to try and find them.

“We’ve searched vast areas throughout Brighton and Hove utilising our drones and National Police Air Service helicopter and have spoken to countless community members who have assisted us in our search.

“Safeguarding is at the heart of our investigation and we have worked closely with our partner agencies to ensure the search reaches the rest of the UK.

“We have sought the support of the National Crime Agency, other police forces, and homeless outreach in our efforts to identify the pair and toddler.

“We appeal to the young man and woman subject of this search, if you believe you are the people we are seeking please make contact with us to let us know that you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to continue to report to police either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Sorrel. Always dial 999 in an emergency.