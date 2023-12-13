The Greens are calling for a confidential 2019 report into issues at CityClean to be published, saying it would shed light on how they were “held over a barrel” by union reps.

The previous Labour administration commissioned the report after the GMB union threatened strike action during that year’s Pride celebrations.

But despite calls for it to be published at the time, this was refused. In 2021, when the Greens were in power, similar issues led to a two-week strike.

Another report commissioned in May and published last month detailed serious allegations of bullying, racism, homophobia, misogyny and intimidation by GMB reps and members at the refuse service’s Hollingdean depot.

And it outlined how managers were left powerless because of political interference, particularly in disciplinary processes.

Now, Green group convenor councillor Steve Davis wants a special council meeting and publication of the 2019 report, which he says is relevant to the deeper issues at Cityclean.

The latest report, written by senior barrister Aileen McColgan, goes before Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday, 14 December.

However, Councillor Davis feels there needs to be an open debate about political interference at Cityclean from 2019, which are referred to in Miss McColgan’s report, which affected a two-week strike in 2021.

Councillor Davis said: “We asked for a special council to discuss this as there’s only one Green and Conservative on the Strategy, Finance, and City Regeneration Committee, there can’t be an open debate.

“This is not about other employment issues going on. The 2019 report has context not just on what has been happening for years, but what happened in our administration.”

However, Councillor Davis said a debate on the historic issues was refused as “irrelevant”.

In her report, Miss McColgan said there is evidence that by 2017 bullying behaviour had “become normalised” at Cityclean, including by GMB union representatives within the council.

Following concerns about the behaviour of an unnamed GMB rep there were escalating tensions between the union and the council, resulting in the threat of industrial action over allegations of anti-union activity in 2019.

The conciliation service ACAS became involved and an external investigation carried out by trade unionist Gerry Doherty, who reported he had not received “definitive evidence” of anti-trade union behaviour from management.

Miss McColgan’s report states witnesses described a “high degree of interference from politicians in the disciplinary processes at Cityclean”.

She was told the council’s Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) prevented the suspension of a GMB rep based on the threat of industrial action during Pride weekend.

By contracts a manager who had been involved in the disciplinary investigations into the GMB left the council as union representatives made it clear there would be industrial action if he returned ot Cityclean.

During the two-week strike in 2021, the then Green council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty and his deputy Hannah Allbrooke, asked Councillor Davis to sit in on the negotiations as co-chair of the then Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee.

Councillor Davis said: “I went from activist to councillor to committee co-chair. I was asked to come and sit in on the negotiations.

“I’ve never worked in a corporate environment and I assumed there were HR (human resources) procedures dealing with HR issues.

“I couldn’t believe what was going on. It became apparent they had us over a barrel.”

The barristers report refers to GMB union representatives within Brighton and Hove City Council as among a group of “10 white men” who were “particularly protected by GMB reps within the council”.

He added: “Being in a minority administration is never helpful. In 2021 we had to produce an agreement that we thought would get voted through P&R.

“All four Labour councillors on P&R discussed their links with the GMB. There was a political influence on what happened.”

Councillor Davis described the meetings with union reps during the strike as “incredibly heated”.

He said: “I was surprised there was so much reliance on political intervention.

“If this had been an HR dispute in the housing or parking enforcement team it would have been dealt with without the need for political intervention.

“Out of that strike we did so good stuff. There were five pay grades at the council and we got rid of the lowest two, which during a cost of living crisis is a good thing.”

The full council meeting is due to start at 4.30pm at Hove Town Hall on Thursday 14 December. The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council website.