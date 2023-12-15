A dusting of snowflakes has descended upon Kemp Town this Christmas as the St James Business Alliance invites locals and visitors to embark on a magical shopping experience.

Dozens of independent retailers in St James’s Street, including food and coffee shops, vintage and antique stores, hair salons, and bars, have transformed their windows into snowflake displays.

It’s the first year participating businesses in the area have come together to decorate their windows in a unified, fun, snowflake theme.

Diane Palmer, owner of Redroaster Cafe and Lucky Khao and the chair of the business alliance, said: “It’s been an incredibly tough year for independent businesses in Brighton, so to see everyone come together like this is amazing.

“We hope visitors will also enjoy our windows dotted with festive snowflakes.”