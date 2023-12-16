A motorcyclist crashed into a park and ride bus carrying Brighton and Hove Albion fans on the night of the football club’s victory over Marseille in Falmer on Thursday (14 December).

The 23-year-old biker, from Burgess Hill, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the crash on the A27 Brighton bypass.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, to be assessed for injuries and has been bailed by Sussex Police while they carry out further inquiries.

The crash happened as the bus was travelling towards Hove on the westbound side of the bypass.