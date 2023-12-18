The Greens have reacted to Labour’s selection of Tom Gray over Eddie Izzard as the party’s candidate in Brighton Pavilion at the next general election.

Sian Berry, who hopes to become the next Green member of the House of Commons, said: “For us, the work to keep a clear and powerful Green voice in Parliament has been going strong for months and will continue now we can put a face to Labour’s campaign.

“Every day I go out and knock on doors, people are telling me they are proud to have voted Green for over a decade and that they are desperate to see a change in government.

“They still want to be represented by someone who will stand up for them and not have to follow the party line.

“We know from the polls that there will probably be hundreds of Labour backbenchers in Westminster after the next general election who will be told how to vote by their leader.

“For 13 years, Brighton has voted for something better than that and they say they will vote for me because they trust me to carry on Caroline Lucas’s excellent record reflecting Brighton’s unique voice in Parliament.”

Caroline Lucas, Britain’s first and only Green who plans to stand down at the next election, said: “Having spent the last 13 years talking to residents in Brighton, I know that they desperately want to get rid of this cruel and heartless Tory government.

“Sian has the experience, dedication and conviction to make sure that Brighton Pavilion gets heard in Parliament.

“There is no possibility of a Conservative winning in this seat and we don’t need another Labour MP in Brighton who is told what to do by their increasingly disappointing leader.

“We need someone who will stand up for our community, make sure nature has a voice and hold the next government to account. She has the skills and the support to get this done.”