The trial of an aristocrat and her partner accused of the manslaughter of their baby has been postponed.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon pleaded not guilty to five counts relating to daughter Victoria.

They are charged with the manslaughter by gross negligence of the girl, referred to in the charges as Baby A, between Wednesday 4 January and Monday 27 February.

The pair also face charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and allowing the death of a child.

They were due to stand trial at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey, in London, on Tuesday 2 January.

But at a hearing at the Old Bailey today (Tuesday 19 December) before Judge Mark Lucraft, the recorder of London, the trial was pushed back until Monday 15 January.

Police found remains at an allotment in the Hollingbury area of Brighton in March after a major search.