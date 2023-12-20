A woman has reported being raped in the centre of Brighton – and today (Wednesday 20 December) police have published pictures of a man they wish to interview.

Sussex Police said: “Police are looking to identify this man as part of a rape investigation in Brighton.

“A woman in her thirties reported being raped in Old Steine Gardens at around 4am on Sunday 10 December.

“She alerted security staff at a night club near by and police were called. She is now being supported by specialist officers.

“Police are urgently looking to identify this man as part of the investigation.

“He is described as being around 31 to 32 years old, 5ft 10in tall and skinny, with black hair and a clean shaven face.

“He is believed to have been wearing a dark zip-collar jumper with a dark T-shirt underneath and dark jeans with dark-coloured shoes.”

Detective Inspector Jenny Pietersen said: “Detectives have been working round the clock since this incident was reported and we are urgently trying to identify this man as part of the investigation.

“If you recognise him, noticed anything suspicious that night or have any information or footage that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 174 of 10/12.

“Our officers and partners will continue to maintain a visible presence around Brighton, working alongside licensed venues to help keep people safe and respond swiftly to distressing incidents such as these.”