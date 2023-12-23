Policing may be a serious job – even in a party town like Brighton – but those facing the task of keeping people safe over a full weekend of festive fun laced an important message with seasonal humour.

They took to social media and posted a plea to everyone heading out and about.

The message said: “Are you ready for a fun and fabulous Christmas weekend?

“We expect the city to be busy this weekend with people out enjoying a few festive tipples.

“We will be out working 24/7 and on the lookout for anyone up to ‘snow’ good.

“Please remember we all want to ‘tree-t’ ourselves at this time of year but stay within your limits … no need to ‘claus’ a scene.

“Be your ‘best elf’ and look after your mates.

“We want you to get ‘ho-ho-home’ safely so plan your journey in advance and consider possible changes to public transport timetables over Christmas.

“Happy Christmas everyone and have a great weekend #GetHomeSafe #DrinkResponsibly.”