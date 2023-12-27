As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

In April, we continued to report on the disruption caused both to passengers and residents from the diversion of Western Road buses along Upper North Street.

With the election just weeks away, the Greens pledged to end the diversion by Christmas as people living on the diversion route threatened legal action.

One of the first things Labour did after (spoiler) winning a majority in May was to end it even earlier by using traffic light signals along Western Road while roadworks continue.

Meanwhile, many thousands of bus passengers are still facing delays while the work continues.

In other news, the beleaguered i360 announced it was closing its restaurant to create an entertainment hub in a bid to boost profits. Sadly, yet another missed loan repayment this month suggests it hasn’t worked as well as hoped.

An announcement that the operators of a much-loved Brighton theatre bar were being given notice sparked an outcry – but the Theatre Royal insisted it was staying open and all it wanted to change was the carpet.

In Queens Park, a couple of elderly men were caught on camera tagging cars with smiley faces.

And over in Saltdean, new operators for the Saltdean Lido were appointed after complaints about closures and refunds the previous summer.