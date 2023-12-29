The amount of drivers off sick is expected to severely disrupt weekend services on Thameslink, rail bosses warned today.

Passengers are being told to expect cancellations and to check ahead before they travel tomorrow.

On Sunday 31 December, while there will be trains in the morning, there will be a significantly reduced service on Thameslink north of London and south to Brighton in the afternoon and evening, and no Thameslink trains across the network at all overnight.

Sutton, Rainham and Sevenoaks Thameslink trains will continue to run. Southern and Gatwick Express trains are not affected and Gatwick Airport will continue to be served. Customers for Luton Airport will be able to use EMR trains and Luton Express, although these finish earlier on Sunday.

For the latest information and service alterations, visit www.thameslinkrailway.com.

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director, said: “We’re very sorry that we’ve had to alter and reduce our service this weekend. As with train companies in other parts of the country, this is because of train crew shortages, with winter illnesses having a particular impact.

“We’re doing our best to limit the impact and spread services but, regrettably, we strongly advise passengers to check their journeys before setting out. On Sunday, the service will be particularly affected in the afternoon with no Thameslink trains overnight.”

Ticket acceptance is being arranged across other transport modes and routes. Passengers can claim for Delay Repay compensation if their journeys are delayed by 15 minutes or more. See www.thameslinkrailway.com.