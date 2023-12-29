As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

In August, a seafront hostel revealed plans for a rooftop bar and revamp.

If built, maybe its guests will have a view of sharks like the one this fisherman spotted 10 miles off Brighton Marina?

But it’s unlikely to have quite as great a view of Brighton and Hove as this one from space, shared by an astronaut.

In August, Pride came before a fall for this Steps star at Legends Bar.

And finally, one motorist was celebrating after winning an appeal against a bus lane fine.