A detached four-bedroom house at the new Skylarks development in Ovingdean has gone on sale for £2.2 million.
The house is advertised as being ready to move into in the new year.
The luxury show home has already hosted a launch party by developers, Brookworth Homes, to celebrate the housing development being completed.
An advert for the home says that it features integrated Miele appliances and a Quooker boiling water tap, as well as four “spa-like bathrooms”.
The listing on Rightmove advertises the property as part of a “prestigious development that must be seen to be appreciated,” with “architecturally exceptional residences using locally sourced materials.”
The show home has a large south-facing garden – complete with its own garden bar and external kitchen.
The interior of the house was designed by Andrew Henry Interiors, with automated blinds and a study.
Skylarks, off Ovingdean Road is a 45-house development on the edge of the Rottingdean Parish boundary, sited on land known as Meadow Vale.
The £20 million housing development was approved by councillors in June 2021.
It’s good to see some affordable housing being built in Brighton;* according to the website the cheapest house available is a tad under a million pounds!!!
Isn’t it time the council started approving homes for ordinary people to live in?
*sarcasm…