A detached four-bedroom house at the new Skylarks development in Ovingdean has gone on sale for £2.2 million.

The house is advertised as being ready to move into in the new year.

The luxury show home has already hosted a launch party by developers, Brookworth Homes, to celebrate the housing development being completed.

An advert for the home says that it features integrated Miele appliances and a Quooker boiling water tap, as well as four “spa-like bathrooms”.

The listing on Rightmove advertises the property as part of a “prestigious development that must be seen to be appreciated,” with “architecturally exceptional residences using locally sourced materials.”

The show home has a large south-facing garden – complete with its own garden bar and external kitchen.

The interior of the house was designed by Andrew Henry Interiors, with automated blinds and a study.

Skylarks, off Ovingdean Road is a 45-house development on the edge of the Rottingdean Parish boundary, sited on land known as Meadow Vale.

The £20 million housing development was approved by councillors in June 2021.