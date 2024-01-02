A property developer has gained permission to put an extra storey on top the house he rents out as an Airbnb – but planners have said this doesn’t mean he has carte blanche to continue using it as a holiday let.

Charlie Southall – best known in Brighton for ripping green tiles off the Montreal Arms pub – lets out the two bedroom house in Gloucester Road via Airbnb.

This week, Brighton and Hove City Council approved his application to add a third storey to the house – previously a shop on the ground floor with housing above – despite several objections from neighbours.

A report by planning officer Alice Johnson says: “Following information provided as part of an enforcement case it was concluded that there had not been a material change of use when the property use changed to a dwellinghouse on all levels. Therefore the use as a dwellinghouse is lawful.

“It is noted that the property is used as an Airbnb. This application does not seek to change the use of the property.

“As such the assessment of the application does not include this and the assessment is based purely on the proposal and the lawful use as a dwellinghouse.

“Concerns have been raised in objections about the noise caused by the additional storey.

“Significant additional noise is not anticipated as the use of the dwellinghouse remains as existing.”

The council’s planning enforcement team has this year served three enforcement notices on the owners of houses, requiring them to stop letting them out as short-term holiday lets – the latest in Tidy Street, just around the corner from Mr Southall’s property.

The council’s website says: “You might need planning permission to use a living space for a short-term holiday let.

“The need for planning permission will depend on how much the use of the property changes as a result of being available for short-term holidays.”

The application, which included replacing the ground floor windows with one more resembling the original shopfront window, was the second Mr Southall made at the site.

A previous one, which included a roof terrace and rooflights, was withdrawn.

The approved application was objected to by four neighbours and the North Laine Community Association – but as one comment was left after the consultation period had ended, it did not count towards the five required for an application go before councillors.

That objection said: “This property is already notorious in the area for being a noisy Airbnb – it is a self proclaimed ‘party house’ and adds nothing to the local area, even less so by adding more space for further guests.

“The residents will be a constant rotation of people who have come to party and have little respect for the local area.

“We battle with litter, abusive behaviour and noise already with Airbnb’s in general causing issue and damage to what is meant to be an important conservation area.”

Charlie Southall has put another rental flat he owns in Walpole Road, Kemp Town, on the market for £450,000.

Mr Southall’s wife, Viktorija Garskaite, applied for planning permission to alter the roof of the flat and build in front and rear dormers, which was approved in March.

Both applications were written by planning agent Connor McCarron, who represented Mr Southall in his failed appeal against Brighton and Hove City Council’s enforcement notice requiring the Montreal Arms pub’s tiles be reinstated.

Mr Southall now has until July to replace the tiles.