Seven candidates are standing in a by-election in South Portslade for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 11 January 2024.

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Les Hamilton resigned.

The seven candidates are Danny John Booth (Green), Benjamin James Franks (Conservative), Jamie Rutherford Gillespie (Independent), Josh Guilmant (Labour), David Timothy Maples (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition), Georgia Arabella McKinley Fitch (Democratic Liberation Party) and Kenneth Lloyd Rist (Liberal Democrats).

Each candidate received questions about local issues submitted by the public and were asked why they wanted to represent the ward. Below are the responses from Ken Rist, 74, a retired chef.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

To give the people of Portslade a voice and true local representation

Why do you want to stand in this ward?

Portslade is part of a very large Brighton and Hove City Council. I’m not sure that most councillors even know where Portslade is.

It loses out as it’s on the borders of the area and doesn’t get the attention and funding that it should have.

I’ve lived in the area all my life and so know the area and the issues well and so am best placed to represent this ward.

What are the key issues specific to this ward?

In addition to the proposed closure of St Peter’s School, the repositioning of the main Post Office to the top of Station Road.

The consultation was not widely advertised and three sub-post offices have closed, leaving just one open in addition to the main post office.

I’m also concerned about traffic congestion here including lorries from the harbour, infrequent postal delivery services, poor parking including pavement parking, uneven and weed-covered pavements and the neglect of the Portslade Gassie memorial.

Will you toe the party line or go with what the community wants?

I’m very independent-minded, having been born, bred and educated in Portslade. I would look after the local people rather than just following party policies where the needs of the local people and local history may not be known.

Will you follow council officers’ advice over the demands of voters?

I would of course listen to the council officers as they might come up with some ideas that I hadn’t thought of – and they have valuable expertise.

However, their advice would need to blend with the ideas of the local people as I would principally be there to represent what they feel.

How will you make South Portslade a better place?

I would like to make it as clean and pleasant a place to live in as it was in the past.

I would like to see us have our own parish council, such as the one in Rottingdean, which could focus exclusively on local issues.

As an outer ward, Portslade seems to miss out on funding for maintenance, eg, in Manor Road, and I’d make sure we get the basics right again.

How will you deal with residents’ problems with missed rubbish and recycling collections?

The problems with waste and recycling have been going on for years and administrations of various colours have failed to address them.

The current Labour leader of the council is saying that they are finally getting to grips with them.

I certainly wish her luck but is it possible for a Labour Party, largely funded by the trades unions, to confront the serious problems that exist?

I will be making myself a nuisance with the relevant council officers to get things done.

What are your plans to engage with the community if elected?

I would have a regular surgery to see what issues local people want addressed and to help individuals.

What are your views on the proposed closure of St Peter’s Community Primary School?

I’m opposed to the closure. I don’t think it has been thought out properly as the other local primary schools are nearly at full capacity which leaves children forced to go to Mile Oak or further afield.

This could mean long travelling distances with young children, with negative consequences for traffic and the environment.

Also, it’s not been factored in that a significant number of pupils come from West Sussex. St Peter’s is a well-respected local school so let’s keep it open.

How will you ensure that the results of consultations about St Peter’s reflect the community’s will?

We must listen to the community rather than just the statistics churned out by the council.

We must value the petition against closure and talk to people to understand fully the negative effects the closure will have on children and the South Portslade community.

I understand the financial implications of falling pupil numbers and that urgent measures must be implemented.

But I believe that simply closing St Peters is too simplistic a measure and one that will have a devastating impact on the community.

Polling stations in South Portslade are due to open at 7am next Thursday and close at 10pm. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.