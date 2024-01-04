More than 70 people have donated to a crowdfunder set up by the mother of a man who died in what was described as a hit and run crash just before Christmas.

Bevan Rainbow, 26, of Millers Road, Brighton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which happened at about 5am on Saturday 23 December.

The former Dorothy Stringer pupil is believed to have been struck by an Enterprise rental van on the A23 Preston Road by the corner of Cumberland Road.

And tomorrow (Friday 5 January) coroner Penelope Schofield is due to open an inquest today into his death.

The coroner is expected to adjourn the inquest until after the conclusion of any criminal investigation or court proceedings.

A 40-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of murder on the morning of the crash on the A27 in Worthing. He was released on bail.

Bevan Rainbow’s mother Dawn Matthews started a crowdfunder on the Go Fund Me website on Thursday 28 December, with a target of £2,000.

At the time of publication, a total of £2,687 had been raised from some 75 donations.

Dawn Matthews wrote: “My son Bevan was sadly killed in a road traffic accident just before Christmas.

“We are trying to raise some money to pay for his unexpected funeral. All money raised will go towards funeral expenses with any left over going to the charity Mind.”

The next day she wrote: “A big thank you to everyone who has donated so far. I am blown away by your generosity and can’t believe the total is over halfway in one day.

“Such wonderful people. Bevan would be amazed to see all this kindness towards him.”

And the day after, on Saturday 30 December, she added: “Again I am humbled by everybody’s generosity, even from people who did not know Bevan. Just a big thank you each and every one of you.”

To donate, click here.