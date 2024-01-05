A Brighton man who died in a suspected hit and run two days before Christmas suffered a head injury after a disturbance, an inquest was told this morning (Friday 5 January).

Bevan Rainbow, 26, of Davigdor Road, Hove, and formerly of Millers Road, Brighton, was pronounced dead at the scene near the Sainsbury’s shop in Preston Road, Brighton.

The inquest heard that the former Dorothy Stringer pupil was involved in “a disturbance” with the driver of a Luton van on Saturday 23 December.

Sussex Police said at the time that the incident happened at about 5am on the A23 Preston Road by the corner of Cumberland Road.

It was treated as a hit and run and the 40-year-old driver of an Enterprise rental van was arrested on suspicion of murder the same morning on the A27 at Worthing. He was released on bail.

At Horsham today, coroner Penelope Schofield opened and adjourned the inquest until Wednesday 12 June – a provisional date pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

The inquest was told that the provisional cause of death was a head injury.

Bevan Rainbow’s mother Dawn Matthews started a crowdfunder on the Go Fund Me website on Thursday 28 December, with a target of £2,000.

At the time of publication, a total of £2,687 had been raised from some 75 donations.

Dawn Matthews wrote: “My son Bevan was sadly killed in a road traffic accident just before Christmas.

“We are trying to raise some money to pay for his unexpected funeral. All money raised will go towards funeral expenses with any left over going to the charity Mind.”

The next day she wrote: “A big thank you to everyone who has donated so far. I am blown away by your generosity and can’t believe the total is over halfway in one day.

“Such wonderful people. Bevan would be amazed to see all this kindness towards him.”

And the day after, on Saturday 30 December, she added: “Again I am humbled by everybody’s generosity, even from people who did not know Bevan. Just a big thank you each and every one of you.”

To donate, click here.