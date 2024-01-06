A student has been found dead in his flat in Brighton, an inquest heard yesterday (Friday 5 January).

Jiaxing Shi, 21, was found unresponsive on New Year’s Day “after exposure to carbon monoxide in his flat”.

The carbon monoxide appears to have come from a dry ice machine in the newly built flat at Hillfort House, which is run by a company called Student Roost, in Moulsecoomb Way.

PC Robert Ladd formally identified the exchange student, the inquest was told.

He was single and studying at Brighton University.

The coroner Penelope Schofield said that she was satisfied that the student, from Gansu, in northern China, had died from an unnatural cause.

She said: “The cause of death is currently unascertained pending a toxicology report.”

After opening the inquest, in Horsham, the coroner adjourned the hearing to a provisional date, Friday 22 March, when toxicology findings are due to be presented.