An amateur photographer almost crashed his drone into Fatboy Slim as he played to thousands on Brighton beach, a court heard.

Amateur snapper Giles Dalby, 39, was trying to create an atmospheric video of DJ Norman Cook’s gig when he got the controls mixed up and flew the drone onto the stage.

This week, he admitted recklessly or negligently allowing the drone to put Mr Cook and the 8,500-strong crowd at the Big Beach Boutique at risk.

During an emotional address from the dock at Brighton Magistrates Court on Thursday (4 January), the security designer said there was no malicious intent, and pleaded with the bench for leniency.

He said: “I did not intend to put anyone in danger. I wanted to create a slow, cinematic appearance.

“I crashed trying to leave the area, looking to back out for an overview of the scene and finish with a wide view.

“It was an honest mistake that I will ensure will never repeat itself.

“There was no malicious intent. I switched it into sport mode which deactivates the downward sensor so I could come quickly up and out, but I accidentally went forward and down.”

He said he had since got a drone operators licence, and had learned that he shouldn’t have flown the drone over a crowd.

Prosecuting, Megan Attree said the gig on Brighton beach on July 22 had been fenced off with 8,500 people inside and even more outside.

She said “DJ Norman Cook, also known as Fatboy Slim, was playing. At quarter to ten, the security were alerted that a drone had crashed into the stage, narrowly missing the crowd and the headline act.

“There was flight recrding data on the drone, and it identified that the defendant had ignored multiple warnings.

“The defendant had placed the drone into sport mode, in which obstable avoiding doesn’t work, which increases the dangers.

“The footage shows a near miss collision with the crowd and performer. There was no damage or injury, bt the risk was very real and very present.”

Dalby, of Devonshire Place, Brighton, was charged with recklessly or negligently allowing a mini drone to put a person or property at risk.

This is a breach of the Air Navigation Order 2016, which gives courts the power to impose an unlimited fine or, if committed to crown court, a prison sentence.

Chair of the bench Raymond Brenton said: “After what we have heard today, togehter with your previous good character and an early guilty plea, we will deal with this by way of a fine.”

Dalby was fined £576, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £230 and costs of £85, a total of £891.