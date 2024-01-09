A police officer accused of causing the death of a man who was hit and killed by a police car has been sent for trial.

PC Christopher Corker, 39, of Shandon Road, Worthing, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday 9 January).

He has been remanded to appear at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey, in London, in four weeks’ time.

Arthur Hölscher-Ermert, 27, was on foot when he was struck by a police car just after 11.10pm on Saturday 30 April 2022.

Mr Hölscher-Ermert was confirmed dead at the scene by the A259 coast road in Peacehaven.

Corker appeared in the dock this morning to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The charge was brought by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Corker, who spoke only to confirm his name, age and address, has indicated a not guilty plea, the court was told.

The Sussex Police officer was remanded on unconditional bail to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday 6 February.