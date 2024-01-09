Dozens of police officers were called to the Royal Sussex last night after urban explorers got onto the roof of the empty Barry Building.

The Victorian building at the heart of the hospital complex is due to be demolished now that the new Louisa Martindale building has opened.

The video was streamed live last night on Facebook by an account called Mr Airborne, and features a man wearing black clothing and hat, and a woman with red hair who he calls Becks.

The man says: “The security on this place is mental. It’s took us so long to get in here. We had to wait until it gets dark to even give us half a chance.

“We did get caught by a member of the public on the way in. I think we probably are going to get caught because security are in the building. But this place is mental.”

After about 40 minutes exploring, by which time they’re on the roof, the man spots security guards, saying: “There’s loads of them. F*** it. Right guys, we’re caught.” He then mutes the feed briefly.

When the video starts, he realises police officers are also on the roof asking them to come down.

At one point, a police officer trips on a drain hole on the roof, and the woman explorer almost does the same.

The pair then come back in through a window and are led down to the ground floor, where they exit the building.

A police officer is heard explaining to them: “If you do this sort of thing a lot, then you’ll understand …”

Another officer is heard saying “What a waste of time” and a third says: “Don’t, becuase if you fall off, then we have to come and scoop you up.”

The first officer says: “We’re satisfied you’re not up to anything sinister. You’re not coming equipped to steal stuff.”

The male explorer says: “Nice one mate, see you later” and walks off.

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to the Royal Sussex County Hospital yesterday (January 8) at around 6.15pm following reports of two people on the roof of the building.

“Security located a man and woman on the roof and they were removed from the area.

“No arrests were made.”