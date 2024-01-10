Drivers have been warned that they face being fined if they keep parking on the pavement in a Hove street.

But the “alerts” which were first placed on windscreens on Monday (8 January) “came out of the blue” to the area’s councillors.

The notices said that Brighton and Hove City Council planned to start issuing parking fines in the road from Monday 22 January.

Conservative councillor Samer Bagaeen has challenged the legal basis for the move, saying that he was not aware of any relevant traffic regulation order (TRO) or committee debate.

He said that he was shocked that he and his fellow councillors had not heard about the plans to issue fines until the advisory notices appeared on residents’ cars.

One person who contacted the Westdene and Hove Park ward councillor said that they had parked on the pavement in their street for 30 years.

Another resident thought that the notes were fake because they were aware of an agreement allowing residents to park on the pavement.

In contrast, Councillor Bagaeen was rebuffed when he asked council officials to tackle drivers parking illicitly on the grass at Dyke Road Park.

They told him that they could not take any action and that it would not be possible to issue fines or remove the vehicles.

Councillor Bagaeen also said that bringing in restrictions to tackle pavement parking in Elm Grove had proved “extremely complicated”.

The process took two committee decisions even though the road was in a controlled parking zone.

And in July 2022 a deputation of residents from nearby Nevill Avenue asked the council for a “light touch” parking scheme in the area but were unsuccessful.

Councillor Bagaeen said: “I had an email out of the blue saying the council is going to start warning drivers and people found notices on their cars the same day.

“Where did this come from? I’ve no idea where this came from. Residents are rightly miffed.

“How come, all of a sudden, people are getting notes when, with Dyke Road, no one would do anything? I find this very strange and weird.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, who chairs the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “Pavement parking is a big problem locally and nationally. We want to make our city safer for pedestrians and other road users.

“The double yellow lines in Nevill Road are not a new parking restriction. They have been in place for a number of years.

“Pavement parking is enforceable on public highways where yellow lines apply on the kerb side. This wasn’t the case with Elm Grove.”