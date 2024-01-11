A former Scout leader faces trial charged with 76 child sex offences over 25 years, including the sexual abuse of young boys.

Ian Silvester, 59, from Portslade, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday 10 January) and was remanded on bail to Lewes Crown Court.

He is due to appear before a judge on Wednesday 7 February for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Sussex Police said last month: “Police in Hove have summonsed a man to court to face 76 sexual offence charges against 18 boys over almost four decades.

“Ian Silvester, 59, of Locks Hill, in Portslade, has been charged with 42 counts of indecent assault, 27 counts of non-penetrative sexual activity with a child, four counts of sexual assault and three counts of possession of indecent images of children.

“The charges relate to incidents that occurred between 1986 and 2011 across Sussex.

“During the time of the alleged offences, Silvester worked as a Scout leader, children’s nurse, volunteer ambulance worker, diving instructor, first aid trainer and babysitter.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 7 December, he was released on bail with strict conditions, to appear before the same court on Wednesday 10 January 2024.

“If you believe you or anyone you know has been a victim of offences linked to this investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Gray.”