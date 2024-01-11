Chris Eubank’s youngest son appeared in the dock this morning charged with raping a teenage girl on Brighton beach.

Joseph Eubank, 27, was charged last year with two offences which are said to have happened near Brighton Palace Pier on the evening of Friday, 16 July, 2022.

The victim, who is over the age of 15, has been supported by specialist officers from Sussex Police.

This morning at Brighton Magistrates Court, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

Eubank, whose father Chris Eubank Snr and brother Chris Eubank Jr are both boxsers, was dressed in a white t shirt and black suit.

District judge Richard Hall told him the case would be sent to Lewes Crown Court, where he will next appear on 8 February for a preliminary hearing.

He was released on bail, with the condition he lives and sleeps at his home in Hill Drive, Hove, that he does not apply for travel documents to allow him to travel outside England and Wales, and with a curfew between 8pm and 8am, subject to doorstep checks by police.