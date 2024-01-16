New accessible toilets with changing facilities and shower are planned for two parks in Brighton and Hove.

The changing places facilities would be installed on concrete slabs in St Ann’s Well Gardens, Hove and Preston Park, Brighton, if plans are approved.

The possibility of vandalism has been considered in designs, which feature transparent anti-graffiti paint on the brickwork, a pitched roof to discourage trespassing, and skylight windows to avoid smashed glass.

The modular buildings would be partially constructed off-site to avoid noisy works in the busy parks.

The design and access statement for the St Ann’s Wells toilet said: “The project team have consulted with local Friends Of groups, as well as local businesses, on the proposals.

“Where possible, suggestions and ideas from local stakeholders have been incorporated into the design – this has been possible in some respects but not in all respects.

“The project team attempted to include suggestions and form a pragmatic middle ground which takes into account local residents’ views but which ensures level access, compliant facilities are provided.”

The accessible facility in Preston Park is to be located next to existing public toilets near the Rotunda Café area in the south of the park.

For this project, two trees would be relocated in the park to create a new tarmac access path to the block.

Five public comments left on the planning application object to the facility in Preston Park, citing that the block would be out of keeping and should be located more centrally in the park.

In St Ann’s Well, the Changing Places building will be installed close to the park’s Garden Café, Little Forest Nursery and other public toilets.

The planning application says this location will allow users with profound physical and/or learning disabilities, who have specific needs that standard disabled WCs do not offer, to experience the park and as other members of the public do.

The Changing Places toilet have a pull out privacy screen between a shower and changing table, as well as plenty of manoeuvring room for those using motorised wheelchairs.

You can see the full planning application for St Ann’s Wells on the council’s planning portal under reference BH2023/03294 and Preston Park under reference BH2023/03311.