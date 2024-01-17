A Brighton delivery driver has racked up more than 400 points on his learner licence after his scooters were caught by traffic cameras almost 70 times.

Bilal Abdullah, 25, was charged with 136 traffic offences after two scooters he owns were snapped by speed cameras 68 times from 20 March to 14 July last year, mostly during the evening.

All were on main roads with 30mph limits in Brighton and Hove, with the scooters clocked travelling at speeds varying between 36mph and 51mph.

Abdullah had registered ownership of his red Honda scooter and blue Yamaha scooter to an Ibis hotel room in Romford.

But when police sent requests to that address asking him to identify who was driving the vehicles, he failed to respond.

He was then summoned to court, where in his absence he was found guilty of 68 counts of failing to provide Sussex Police with information they had requested.

The speeding offences themselves were withdrawn because police could not prove who was driving the scooters.

The hearing at Brighton Magistrates Court on 14 December was presided over by magistrate John Haywood, under the single justice procedure.

This sees single magistrates decide hundreds of cases in a single session, which are closed to the public and press and which defendants are not expected to attend.

As well as six points for each offence – a total of 408 – Mr Haywood banned Abdullah from driving for two years and fined him £1,000, ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £664 and costs of £180, landing him with a court bill of £1,844.

