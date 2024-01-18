A drunk who threatened staff at the pub his late father used to drink at has been warned if he returns there, he will be sent to prision.

Robert Pearce was already banned from The Dyke Alehouse when he hurled threats and abuse at the landlord and a customer after being asked to leave in June last year.

Today, Brighton Magistrates Court heard a statement from landlord William Farmer saying his staff were frightened because of his repeated threats to them.

On the day in question, Pearce threw drink in Mr Farmer’s face. After he was physically escorted out, he became physically agressive to Mr Farmer and a customer, Todd Bedingfield, who had come out to help.

He also threatened to stab Mr Farmer about 20 times, and to stomp on both their heads, to smash Mr Beddingfield with a bottle and even threatened a passing motorist and spat on his car.

Police found him soon afterwards at his home in nearby Compton Road, where they arrested him. He kicked PC Lees and in the police van with a spit hood on, he continued to say he would stomp on the landlord’s head.

He also stuffed a blanket he was given down the toilet of his cell at Hollingbury police station.

Prosecuting, David Packer said: “Pearce entered The Dyke at 8.25pm. At the time, he was banned.

“He was holding a large bottle of Smirnoff Ice in one hand and a four pack of pre mixed cocktail cans in the other.”

He said after police arrested him, he denied going into the pub, adding: “He claimed he was just going to Tesco to get drink and people from the pub had abused him.”

In a victim impact statement read out in court Mr Farmer said Pearce’s behaviour has had a significant impact on his business.

He said: “My staff are incredibly afraid of this man because of the violence, threats and abuse towards my customers.

“I’ve had to employ additional staff because my staff are afraid this man may return.

“I operate a small family pub. Since 2019, I have only had three issues, and every one has been due to this man’s behaviour.”

AS well as three counts of assault, one of a police officer, one public order offence and one count of criminal damage relating to the cell blanket, Pearce had also pleaded guilty to breaking a bail condition to not going back to the pub in November last year.

Defending, Paula Bristow said: “Robert Pearce suffers from alcohol issues, mental health issues and unresolved grief.

“He lost his father recently and the pub is where he used to go with his father so he has happy memories of that place.

“When he drinks, he loses all sense of decorum, logic and reasonable behaviour. He gets on a rollercoaster of bad behaviour.”

She said the blanket had been damaged when he mopped up urine left in the cell by the previous occupant.

Chair of the bench Nigel Peacock told Pearce the offences crossed the custody threshold, but suspended his prison sentence for 12 months.

He was given five weeks for assaulting PC Lees, and three weeks for each of the other assault charges, all to be served concurrently.

He was also ordered to undertake a six month mental health treatment requirement, and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was fined £162 for the public order offence, and ordered to pay Mr FArmer £100 compensation, Todd Bedingfield £50 and PC Lees £50.

He was also given a restraining order, forbidding him from contacting Mr Farmer or Mr Bedingfield, or going to The Dyke Alehouse.

If he breaches the two-year order in the next 12 months, the suspended sentence will be activated.