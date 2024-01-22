A purpose-built school has been put up for sale for at least £4.5 million, with the prospect of homes being built on the site in Hove.

The former Brighton Girls junior school site became surplus to requirements when the prep school returned to the main campus in 2022, according to the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST).

Now, the estate agency Knight Frank has published a brochure as it markets the premises formerly occupied by Cardinal Newman lower school – and before 1971 Cottesmore St Mary’s Secondary School.

Knight Frank described the property as a “sought-after residential location in Hove” with “potential for alternative uses such as development for residential or senior living, subject to all the necessary consents”.

The overall site covers more than three and a half acres, with about half of that taken up by an all-weather sports pitch which the GDST charity will retain for pupils’ use.

Knight Frank said: “The property is situated on a purpose-built site in Radinden Manor Road, having originally been constructed for use as a junior school. It occupies a 1.7-acre site with 37,000 sq ft of existing buildings.

“There is potential to redevelop the site for alternative uses subject to the necessary consents.

“To the south east of the site is the caretaker’s bungalow. The bungalow is currently occupied and will become vacant in April 2024.

“The property comprises a main red brick building of traditional masonry construction with flat roof and UPVC double glazing throughout.

“The main building previously housed a reception, dining room and servery, the music rooms, library and science laboratories, art studio and ICT.

“The main building also housed the nursery, a large spacious area with a purpose-built outdoor play area.

“To the south east of the site is the sports hall and caretaker’s bungalow. The bungalow is currently occupied and will become vacant in April 2024.

“Outside, there are various hard playing courts and a large, state of the art astro-turf which was completed in summer 2016 and will be retained by the vendor.”

Knight Frank also said: “A planning report has been prepared that sets out the planning parameters of the property and discusses development opportunities that exist subject to planning (permission).

“Working with IID Architecture and Nexus Planning, our client has prepared a high-level feasibility of residential development and senior living/extra care schemes.

“A pre-application was submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council.”

Further information regarding the pre-app advice is available on a confidential basis to serious prospective buyers at the due diligence stage of the purchase process.

Knight Frank added: “The full site in the ownership of the charity extends to approximately 1.16 hectares (3.55 acres).

“The area of land for sale is outlined in red. The retained land is outlined in blue.

“The vendor will require vehicular and pedestrian access to the MUGA (multi-use games area) as well as parking for cars, minibuses and coaches.

“Space to either turn a coach around or a road to drive in and out on will be required.

“It is expected that the purchaser of the site will construct a new access road to the MUGA and parking.

“Please note that the boundary line shown below is indicative so may be subject to change. The exact boundary will be agreed between the vendor and purchaser prior to exchange.”

The site owner, the Girls’ Day School Trust, said: “Following the successful return of the prep school to the main Brighton Girls school site in 2022, part of the Radinden Manor Road site is up for sale.

“Brighton Girls will retain the sports pitches and is committed to the continued availability of recreation and sports activities for students and the local community.”

Brighton Girls was previously known as Brighton and Hove High School for Girls. Past pupils include Commonwealth and world swimming champion Karen Pickering, pioneering surgeon Louisa Martindale, BBC Radio 4 journalist and Today programme presenter Martha Kearney and the author who created the Wombles, Elizabeth Beresford.