Technical issues have delayed the start of the trial of a woman and her partner accused of manslaughter over the death of their baby daughter whose remains were found in Brighton.

The trial was scheduled to open at the Central Criminal Court – better known as the Old Bailey – in London today (Wednesday 24 January).

Judge Mark Lucraft, the Recorder of London, told the jury that the case had been unavoidably held up by technical issues and should get under way tomorrow morning.

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, face trial after baby Victoria was found dead at an allotment in Brighton last March.

They are charged with the manslaughter by gross negligence of the girl between Wednesday 4 January and Monday 27 February last year.

The pair also face charges of perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The defendants, of no fixed address, have denied the charges against them.

Jury members were chosen a week ago and were expected to be sworn in at the Old Bailey earlier.

The swearing in of the jury is now expected tomorrow, with Tom Little, prosecuting, then opening the case against the defendants.

Judge Lucraft told jurors last week that the trial was expected to take until Friday 8 March.