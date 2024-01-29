A Brighton teenager has been jailed for two and a half years for county line drug dealing.

Charlie Angel, 19, was caught running the “Snupe” county drug line, Sussex Police said, supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the Brighton area.

The force said: “Police were initially searching for a high-risk missing person who was suspected to have been exploited and involved in the supply of class A substances.

“The 17-year-old was safely located along with two other children aged 16 and 17 at a flat in Peacehaven in August 2023 where class A drugs were found being prepared for distribution.

“A number of mobile phones were seized and examined which linked all three people to Angel.

“The 19-year-old, of North Place, Brighton, was subsequently arrested at an address in Northampton on Wednesday 16 August and found in possession of the drug line phone.

“Inquiries revealed he was in control of the drug line that was being used to facilitate the supply of class A drugs.

“He was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin which he admitted and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday 19 January.”

The judge, Recorder David Vince, jailed Angel for 30 months.

PC Dave Oliver, of the Op Centurion team, said: “Angel attempted to avoid detection by distancing himself from the drugs and using vulnerable people to prepare and supply them for him.

“His conviction was made possible thanks to great work from the Op Centurion team, working in partnership with the Met Police’s Op Orochi team to combat county lines drug dealing.”