Plans to light up the city centre’s oldest building at night have been likened to a “Benidorm disco”.

Brighton and Hove City Council has submitted plans to install 17 LED lights around St Nicholas’s Church in DYke Road.

The application, submitted by Liz Davies from Cityparks, says it wants to celebrate and preserve the 14th century church, and make it a “community beacon”.

But one objector, whose details have been redacted by the council, is not impressed.

They said: “Installing this Benidorm style disco lighting in a conservation area is an appalling idea and is not in keeping with this dignified, much loved building, and its gorgeous setting.

“I am sceptical of the accuracy of the bat survey, and know from my scientific expertise on light pollution that this will be harmful to humans as well as wildlife.”

The application says: “The application is to install modern, smart controlled LED exterior lighting to illuminate and enhance the historical facade.

“The bespoke lighting design makes use of new technology to up-light the walls and tower, with full control to minimize light-spill, and reduce the impact on neighbours and wildlife.”

It adds: “With modern smart controlled LED lighting it was considered appropriate to both illuminate and potentially add colour to the church for differing festivals or occasions without affecting either light pollution or spill the previous sodium floodlight systems would have caused.”

A bat survey was carried out for the council by Arbtech Consulting, who said in a report submitted with the application: “The survey was required in line with legislation for installation of lighting on the church and surrounding trees.

“No bat roosts were identified at the site. However, bats are highly mobile creatures that switch roosts regularly and therefore the usage of a site by bats can change over a short period of time.

“Any bats that begin using the building or tree during the intervening period between the surveys being undertaken and works commencing could be disturbed and abandon their roosts.

“Therefore, a sensitive lighting strategy will be implemented.”