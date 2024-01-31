Adwaith are an exciting post-punk band hailing from Carmarthen, South West Wales, that consists of Hollie Singer (vocals, guitar), Gwenllian Anthony (bass, keys, mandolin) and Heledd Owen (drums). Hollie and Gwenllian are close friends who have grown up together, having known each other since the tender age of three. Wind the clocks forward and after forming a band and performing in their hometown, they initially remained without a drummer, that is until they met Heledd at their first performance. It was instant chemistry and so Adwaith came into being in 2015.

Adwaith are extremely proud of their heritage and actually sing in the tongue of where they were born, (Wales) and in fact Adwaith means “Reaction” in English. It’s fair to say that in that part of the world they were creating a big reaction and they found themselves signed to Libertino Records, where they released their debut album ‘Melyn’ (“yellow” in English) in 2018. Both ‘Melyn’ and its follow-up ‘Bato Mato’ (2022) won the trio the Welsh Music Prize awarded for the best album from Wales, making Adwaith the first act to receive the award twice!

Adwaith have performed at a number of quality festivals and their name was beginning to push further afield, so much so that they were even invited across to the Netherlands and their live set was recorded by the people in the know KEXP. You can enjoy watching that performance HERE.

Behind the scenes the trio have been beavering away at new material and a forthcoming album is in the pipeline. Adwaith have decided to gauge fans reaction to these new compositions by playing them live for the first time and so the big step of venturing on an intimate UK and Irish 14 date tour in March and April has been planned. Adwaith are heading out to find brand new fans as a majority of the cities and towns announced on the tour haven’t had the pleasure of seeing Hollie, Gwenllian and Heledd in action before. As far as I can recall, Brighton will be a new destination for the band – The first of many I hope! And hope it is as they will be playing live at The Hope & Ruin in Queens Road on Tuesday 26th March. The full list of dates can be found on the tour poster below. Keep an eye out for concert tickets on social media any day now!

www.libertinorecords.com/adwaith