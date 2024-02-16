I was pleased to be invited to attend the Wave of Love- Bringing Brighton Together event in Brighton at the Palm Court Restaurant on Brighton Palace Pier on 15th February 2024 for an evening of food and entertainment.

This event was a fundraiser and celebration of The Mayor of Brighton & Hove’s four chosen charities this year – Rise, Impact Initiatives, Together Co, and RSCPA Brighton in recognition of the community focussed and dedicated work each of the organisations do, in their support of vulnerable people, children and animals. All deserve a round of applause for continuing to deliver above and beyond despite repeated cuts to budgets and challenges all round.

The packed event kicked off with a drinks reception and a warm welcome by Madam Mayor Councillor Jackie O’Quinn alongside her daughter Rachael O’Quinn, in the role of Mayoral Consort.

Dinner and drinks were followed by a solo performance by a local singer, and a quiz which was won by the band playing at the evening’s event Gyratory Allstars.

A fundraising raffle with prizes from local companies raised over £1000, and the entertainment from the aforementioned live outfit Gyratory Allstars got revellers dancing.

It’s not too late to support each of the organisations by visiting their website links (above) and donate to each worthy cause. A good way to warm your cockles this winter!