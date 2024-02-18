Albion won with consummate ease again at Bramhall Lane the second time in less than a month.

Facundo Buonanannote opened scoring for Albion after 20 minutes although the Sheffield United defence did a good job of trying to keep the effort out.

Albion had gained the ascendency after Mason Holgate had scythed down Kauro Mitoma. Initially referee Stuart Atwell gave Holgate a yellow card but intervention of VAR saw this change to a red.

On 24 minutes great work from Mitoma saw the ball for Danny Welbeck who fired home to double Albion’s lead.

Before half time the Blades bundled the ball home from a corner – Ben Osborn scoring from close range but VAR intervened again even though the ball had come off Adringa’s head his intervention wasn’t deemed intentional, so the goal was disallowed for offiside.

Albion treated the second half like a training exercise – Sheffield United offered very little with Bart Vanbruggen in the goal this week hardly trouble.

The Seagulls finally got their third after Mitoma continued to torment Osborn and swung in a cross which United defender Jack Robinson sliced into his own net.

Albion completed their record breaking rout with two goals from AFCON champion Simon Adringa. – the first from a Pascal Gross assist that looped into the net witn Evan Ferguson looking to get a cheeky touch but failing.

The second again from a superb Gross cross and hit with a brilliant flick by Adringa for 0-5.

Albion take on lowly Everton at the Amex next Saturday – but these five goals represent Albion’s biggest ever away top flight win and the most goals scored in an away top flight fixture.