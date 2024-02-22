A Hove secondary school has reopened to all students after a fire last month.

Blatchington Mill reopened after the half-term break on Monday (19 February) to all students for the first time since the fire on Wednesday 17 January.

It took firefighters about three hours before they were able to scale back their efforts by which time there was considerable damage from the fire, smoke and water.

Since then, head teacher Kate Claydon and her team have been working hard to keep children’s learning on track while trying to bring as much of the site as possible back into use.

She said: “It has been fantastic to welcome all our students back to school and to have our whole school community physically together.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the support we’ve received from all our families and our wider community as we worked to get to this point. Thank you!”

The co-chair of governors James Tulley said: “Credit has to be given to the leadership and everyone in the school who demonstrated professionalism and teamwork as well as an incredible resilience and resolve in the face of challenging circumstances.”

Sussex Police said: “A 16-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life is currently on police bail pending further inquiries.”