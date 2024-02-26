More signs and fences are being put up around the Volks railway track after a dog was electrocuted there last month.
Livvie, a golden retriever, died almost instantly after getting onto the track from the beach on 12 January.
It’s believed the track was live because trains were being tested that day.
Brighton and Hove City Council launched an investigation, and today said it was putting in measures to stop it happening gain.
Lead councillor for the environment Tim Rowkins said: “The investigation following the tragic accident that led to the death of the dog has been completed.
“Recommendations have been made to increase signage and erect additional fencing.
“The signage is now in place and the fencing is scheduled to be fitted before the railway reopens at Easter.
“The live rail will be turned on for de-rusting and staff training before the easter opening. The aquarium end will only be used after the new fencing has been fitted.
“We’re really sorry for the distress this incident has caused to the owners of the dog.”
The incident happened close to the Pier Station.
It is good that changes are being made. There were clear safety issues with the line, particularly at the aquarium end. It is worrying with all the health and safety focus in today’s world that no one spotted the risks. At several points the live rail is accessible – so children or dogs running along the beach could access it. Hopefully, now there will be gates all along the length, not just at the busier pier end. Also, gaps in the fencing closed off
A live rail that can kill poses particular dangers as it doesn’t look unsafe to children, dogs or wildlife. Blocking access to it with fences and gates is an obvious precaution and it’s a worry that there are still gaps. Yes, it has been improved over the years but it would not be allowed from new today without these safety features so it’s concerning that the council and the railway didn’t spot the issues.
Good that the aquarium end of the railway is closed until the safety is improved. Poor that it took the death of a dog to expose the safety issues.