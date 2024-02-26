More signs and fences are being put up around the Volks railway track after a dog was electrocuted there last month.

Livvie, a golden retriever, died almost instantly after getting onto the track from the beach on 12 January.

It’s believed the track was live because trains were being tested that day.

Brighton and Hove City Council launched an investigation, and today said it was putting in measures to stop it happening gain.

Lead councillor for the environment Tim Rowkins said: “The investigation following the tragic accident that led to the death of the dog has been completed.

“Recommendations have been made to increase signage and erect additional fencing.

“The signage is now in place and the fencing is scheduled to be fitted before the railway reopens at Easter.

“The live rail will be turned on for de-rusting and staff training before the easter opening. The aquarium end will only be used after the new fencing has been fitted.

“We’re really sorry for the distress this incident has caused to the owners of the dog.”

The incident happened close to the Pier Station.