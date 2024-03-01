A Brighton detective cried as he was found guilty of misconduct for taking a blind drunk female colleague to a hotel room where she was found naked from the waist down.

DC Richard Hession was dismissed with no notice after a four-day hearing at Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes yesterday.

The hearing was told he booked a suite in The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne after the pair went on a work night out.

After the 20-something woman texted colleagues saying she felt uncomfortable, uniformed officers came to help her and found her half naked, swaying and slurring her speech.

DC Hession, who is in his 40s, was arrested at the hotel for sexual assault, and later re-arrested for rape and sexual assault by touching, but not criminally charged.

He was instead charged with gross misconduct over this incident, and another from the previous year in which the same officer said he came up behind her at Club Revenge on another work night out and kissed her on the neck.

At the conclusion of, chair of the panel Yin Jones said the woman’s evidence was consistent and credible, as was that of former PC Harry Pitman, who had found her in the room.

But she said DC Hession’s evidence had been inconsistent and implausible.

She said: “We were unpersuaded by the officer’s evidence which was inconsistent in parts.

“He failed to display any insight into the consequences of his actions.

“The woman was far more drunk than DC Hession. She didn’t seem to know where she was. He took advantage of her vulnerable state without regard to disparity in power.

“She was heavily intoxicated and there was a difference in age between them.”

The pair had drunk about 15 units each over the course of the night out in Eastbourne on 12 May 2022.

When the group left the pub and started to get taxis, the woman said DC Hession suggested they get a hotel, which she agreed to. She texted her fiance and told him she was staying in Hession’s spare room.

She texted her partner, saying first she was staying at another colleague’s house and then in DC Hession’s spare room.

Her partner’s final text said: “Can you see why I’m upset. This is exactly what you told me would stop happening.”

They went to the Grand, where DC Hession tried to book a twin room, but ended up booking a suite for £400.

After a drink in the hotel’s bar, they went upstairs, at which point the woman started filming and sent texts to PC Ross Taylor, along with her location.

PC Taylor alerted a colleague of his, PC Harry Pitman, who hadn’t been on the night out, texting to say “It’s gone really wrong. DC Hession and Officer A have gone back to a hotel in Eastbourne.”

PC Pitman and PC Taylor then went to the hotel together, wearing body worn cameras which recorded footage also shown at the hearing.