Scaled back plans for the renovation ofa youth centre have now been published, after proposals for a more ambitious revamp were pulled at the eleventh hour.

Brighton Youth Centre (BYC) originally wanted to knock down the existing building on Edward Street and build a new five-storey one.

The new building would have been clad with golden fluted perforated aluminium panels with irregularly placed windows.

It is now asking to alter and extend the current building, which would have more regular placed windows and a white brick facade.

However, this could be used for external decoration.

In a covering letter, planning agents CMK Planning said: “Following the withdrawal of the major application, on behalf of BYC we now submit a substantially more modest application for alternations and extensions to the youth club.

“The scheme has evolved rom the previous application and, although council officers and consultees were ultimately in support of the application, the amended application positively addresses and responds to officers’ comments.

For example, the scale has been reduced and the design amended, resulting in a less bold scheme.

“Materials are brick with the opportunity to externally decorate, thus reflecting the end user (youth) – the exterior will act as a living tapestry.

“Importantly, the amended design does not compromise on the proposed amenities. Subject to planning, the amended scheme can be built in accordance with the funding timeline.

“The application is now not a major application, and under the scheme of delegation, subject to the number of objections and member call in, it may not have to go to planning committee.

“If the application does not have to go to planning committee, this will be a great advantage in terms of securing planning permission in accordance with the funding timeline.”



The new centre is being built with two grants totalling £6.6 million – £2.3 million from the council and £4.3 million from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, through the Youth Investment Fund.

The new plan retains the gym and music rooms on the ground floor, with a youth club space and kitchen on the upper ground floor.

Offices remain on the first floor, and an enlarged skate park will still be on the second floor, including new lifts.

The original scheme would have included a new cafe, theatre and climbing wall, which are not mentioned in the new application.

Brighton Youth Centre started as Brighton Boy’s Club in 1917 in John Street, when it was known as St John Street.

The service moved into a purpose-built youth club in Edward Street and opened to girls and young women in 1977.

Today the youth centre offers a wide range of activities and services to children and young people from five to 19, with a focus on teenagers – the 13 to 19 age group.